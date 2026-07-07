NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Bought by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,392,812 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 75,537 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 3.9% of Apollon Wealth Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Apollon Wealth Management LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $242,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $43,631,000 after buying an additional 35,815 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $315,100,000 after acquiring an additional 22,929 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total value of $186,000,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,207,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,094,412,146.07. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,030,882. This represents a 4.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015 over the last ninety days. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $195.55 on Tuesday. The business's 50 day moving average is $210.22 and its 200-day moving average is $193.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $157.34 and a twelve month high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The firm's revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is 15.31%.

NVIDIA News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on NVDA. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, May 15th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $413.00 price objective (up from $352.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of NVIDIA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $303.84.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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