NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,166,832 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 36,978 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 3.6% of Prospera Financial Services Inc's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Prospera Financial Services Inc's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $217,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Joule Financial LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% in the third quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $3,357,490.00. Following the sale, the director owned 36,007 shares in the company, valued at $6,362,796.97. This represents a 34.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 500,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.83, for a total transaction of $109,915,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,399,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,861,658.93. This represents a 7.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,922,461 shares of company stock valued at $387,385,083 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA stock opened at $205.10 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $203.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.55. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $140.85 and a 12-month high of $236.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The firm had revenue of $81.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $80.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

Key NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Mizuho set a $300.00 price target on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NVIDIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating and set a $350.00 price target (up from $320.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of NVIDIA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $305.67.

View Our Latest Report on NVDA

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

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