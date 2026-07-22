NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Purchased by Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 966.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,700 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 39,602 shares during the quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get NVIDIA alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total value of $3,343,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 116,135 shares in the company, valued at $25,053,803.55. This trade represents a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total value of $186,000,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,207,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,412,146.07. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015 over the last ninety days. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Tigress Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating and set a $425.00 price target (up from $360.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $282.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $304.26.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $207.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $209.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.41. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $164.07 and a 1-year high of $236.54. The company has a market cap of $5.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. NVIDIA's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's payout ratio is presently 15.31%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NVIDIA, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NVIDIA wasn't on the list.

While NVIDIA currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here