NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Purchased by Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations

Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations raised its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 507,631 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 2.2% of Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations' holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations' holdings in NVIDIA were worth $94,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 133,891.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 30,818 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $5,902,000 after acquiring an additional 30,795 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,469 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 296,833 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $55,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management lifted its position in NVIDIA by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 147,077 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $27,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Finally, PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,635,969,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $215.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $196.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.05. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $129.16 and a 12 month high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $81.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.NVIDIA's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $80.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total value of $38,501,729.76. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,399,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,285,192,227.28. This represents a 2.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total transaction of $555,439.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,788 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,734,301.20. This trade represents a 16.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 906,336 shares of company stock worth $162,802,518. Insiders own 4.17% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on NVDA. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. CICC Research raised their price target on NVIDIA from $240.60 to $268.30 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. Fundamental Research set a $218.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. KeyCorp set a $310.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $303.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

More NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA’s latest results continued to reinforce the AI growth narrative, with articles highlighting record revenue, strong EPS growth, and management’s confidence in sustained data-center demand through 2030.

NVIDIA’s latest results continued to reinforce the AI growth narrative, with articles highlighting record revenue, strong EPS growth, and management’s confidence in sustained data-center demand through 2030. Positive Sentiment: Several reports pointed to upside catalysts for NVDA , including bullish price-target commentary, claims that the market is underestimating AI infrastructure spending, and views that the stock still has room to run despite its huge rally.

Several reports pointed to upside catalysts for , including bullish price-target commentary, claims that the market is underestimating AI infrastructure spending, and views that the stock still has room to run despite its huge rally. Positive Sentiment: Investor-friendly capital returns are also supporting sentiment, as NVIDIA boosted its dividend and approved an additional $80 billion in buybacks, signaling confidence in future cash generation.

Investor-friendly capital returns are also supporting sentiment, as NVIDIA boosted its dividend and approved an additional $80 billion in buybacks, signaling confidence in future cash generation. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple pieces focused on technical trading rather than business fundamentals, noting that NVIDIA is pulling back toward key support and that traders are watching whether the 20-day moving average holds. Nvidia (NVDA) Price Forecast: Pullback Tests Trend Structure

Multiple pieces focused on technical trading rather than business fundamentals, noting that NVIDIA is pulling back toward key support and that traders are watching whether the 20-day moving average holds. Neutral Sentiment: Broader market commentary remains split, with some articles questioning AI’s hidden costs or warning about a narrow leadership trade, which may be encouraging investors to lock in gains after the stock’s strong multi-month advance.

Broader market commentary remains split, with some articles questioning AI’s hidden costs or warning about a narrow leadership trade, which may be encouraging investors to lock in gains after the stock’s strong multi-month advance. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory and competitive headlines added some caution, including reports that Jensen Huang urged Super Micro to tighten compliance amid Taiwan scrutiny and that Huawei is advancing its chip efforts, which could intensify long-term competition in semiconductors.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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