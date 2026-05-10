NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Purchased by Earned Wealth Advisors LLC

Earned Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 58.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,425 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after acquiring an additional 37,473 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.3% of Earned Wealth Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $18,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. State Street Corp lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,208,862 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $154,556,803,000 after buying an additional 9,554,857 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 579,213,497 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $91,150,170,000 after acquiring an additional 8,521,936 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,386,863,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 181,203,035 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,808,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609,560 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in NVIDIA by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 165,377,852 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $30,855,564,000 after purchasing an additional 22,896,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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NVIDIA Stock Up 1.7%

NVDA stock opened at $215.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $187.59 and a 200-day moving average of $186.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.91. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $115.21 and a one year high of $217.80.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The business's revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA's payout ratio is presently 0.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 42,650 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total value of $7,459,058.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 881,387 shares in the company, valued at $154,145,772.43. The trade was a 4.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $3,357,490.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 36,007 shares in the company, valued at $6,362,796.97. This represents a 34.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 906,336 shares of company stock worth $162,802,518. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Fundamental Research set a $218.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 26th. William Blair set a $300.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $275.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

Trending Headlines about NVIDIA

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About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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