NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Purchased by Elite Life Management LLC

Elite Life Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,332 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 5.2% of Elite Life Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Elite Life Management LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Syntax Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 260 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Networth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 500,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.83, for a total transaction of $109,915,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,399,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,861,658.93. This trade represents a 7.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $3,357,490.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 36,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,362,796.97. This represents a 34.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,922,461 shares of company stock valued at $387,385,083. Corporate insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating and set a $350.00 target price (up from $320.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. New Street Research cut their target price on NVIDIA from $343.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $305.67.

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NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $205.10 on Monday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $140.85 and a 52 week high of $236.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The business had revenue of $81.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $80.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.31%.

Key Headlines Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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