NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Purchased by FPC Investment Advisory Inc.

FPC Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 594.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,896 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after buying an additional 11,895 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.4% of FPC Investment Advisory Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. FPC Investment Advisory Inc.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $43,631,000 after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $315,100,000 after purchasing an additional 22,929 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total transaction of $54,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,018,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,130,190.75. This trade represents a 9.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $3,357,490.00. Following the sale, the director owned 36,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,362,796.97. The trade was a 34.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,622,461 shares of company stock worth $332,629,083 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $288.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. New Street Research lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $343.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Fundamental Research set a $218.00 target price on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $305.67.

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NVIDIA Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $208.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $140.85 and a 1-year high of $236.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.93.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The business had revenue of $81.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. NVIDIA's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $80.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is 15.31%.

NVIDIA News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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