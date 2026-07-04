NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Purchased by Maridea Wealth Management LLC

Maridea Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,499 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 1.7% of Maridea Wealth Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Maridea Wealth Management LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Diversified Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 127,604 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $23,798,000 after purchasing an additional 39,129 shares during the period. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 3,169,377 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $591,086,000 after buying an additional 54,877 shares during the period. PMG Family Office LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,150,000. Storen Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,350,000. Finally, Weaver Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 85,216 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $15,893,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. China Renaissance began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $319.00 target price for the company. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Seaport Research Partners boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $303.84.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $194.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.21. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $157.34 and a 12-month high of $236.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $210.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.51.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The business's revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is presently 15.31%.

NVIDIA declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,030,882. This represents a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total transaction of $186,000,450.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,207,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,412,146.07. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015 in the last quarter. 3.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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