NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Purchased by Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,892 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 3.6% of Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $27,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $43,631,000 after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $315,100,000 after purchasing an additional 22,929 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $208.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.91. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $104.08 and a one year high of $212.19. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $184.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.51, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.34.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The business had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $65.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.82%.

NVIDIA News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total value of $555,439.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,788 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,734,301.20. This trade represents a 16.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $3,357,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 36,007 shares in the company, valued at $6,362,796.97. This represents a 34.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 953,976 shares of company stock valued at $171,173,819 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.17% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $275.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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