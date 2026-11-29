Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 137,191 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 40,093 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.3% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $31,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Montgomery Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Langley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Phillip James Consulting Co. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Dbs Bank began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a "moderate buy" rating for the company. Melius Research raised NVIDIA from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $210.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Summit Insights downgraded NVIDIA from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $258.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $150.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $124.50 and a 12-month high of $243.37. The company has a market cap of $3.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.21. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $202.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.58.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $115.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.28 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.53% and a return on equity of 95.54%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 9.60 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. NVIDIA's payout ratio is currently 10.74%.

NVIDIA declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, September 28th that permits the company to repurchase $150 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA News Roundup

These are some of the NVDA news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Huang’s reinstatement as CEO eased immediate leadership uncertainty and helped spark a broader relief rally, though investors are still weighing the circumstances of his brief departure and return. Article: Will Jensen Huang's return be the spark the shaky AI market needs?

Huang’s reinstatement as CEO eased immediate leadership uncertainty and helped spark a broader relief rally, though investors are still weighing the circumstances of his brief departure and return. Positive Sentiment: Underlying demand remains strong: NVIDIA’s fiscal third-quarter Data Center revenue was reported at $107.6 billion, up 110% year over year, while its AI Cloud, Industrial and Enterprise category grew 195%. Strong growth may help support the shares if regulatory issues do not materially constrain sales. Article: NVIDIA's AI Cloud Revenues Nearly Triple

Underlying demand remains strong: NVIDIA’s fiscal third-quarter Data Center revenue was reported at $107.6 billion, up 110% year over year, while its AI Cloud, Industrial and Enterprise category grew 195%. Strong growth may help support the shares if regulatory issues do not materially constrain sales. Negative Sentiment: Reports that advanced Blackwell hardware was found at a Shanghai data center renewed concern that restricted chips may be reaching China. The reports have not established how the equipment got there, but they raise the prospect of tougher enforcement, congressional scrutiny and reputational risk. Article: Why Nvidia pared opening gains to decline again on Friday?

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Timothy S. Teter sold 30,460 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.80, for a total transaction of $6,786,488.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,687,660 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $598,810,648. The trade was a 1.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 622,239 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.62, for a total value of $144,122,997.18. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,336,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,187,310.22. The trade was a 21.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,796,118 shares of company stock valued at $403,993,253 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation is a technology company that designs graphics processing units (GPUs), computing platforms and related software. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company is led by co-founder Jensen Huang, its president and chief executive officer. NVIDIA's products serve several markets. Its GeForce GPUs and software support PC gaming, while its data center platforms provide computing infrastructure for artificial intelligence, scientific research and other demanding workloads.

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