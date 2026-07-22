NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,538 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 13,754 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 3.2% of Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $17,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Warburton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Warburton Capital Management LLC now owns 15,181 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 55,659 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $9,867,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,130 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $9,445,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% during the first quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 182,090 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $31,757,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.9% during the first quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 7,023,574 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $1,224,911,000 after buying an additional 261,537 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total value of $186,000,450.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,207,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,412,146.07. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,030,882. The trade was a 4.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock valued at $410,583,015. 3.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. CICC Research lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.60 to $268.30 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $500.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Research downgraded NVIDIA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Seaport Research Partners upped their price target on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $280.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $304.26.

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NVIDIA Trading Up 2.0%

NVDA opened at $207.29 on Wednesday. The business's 50 day moving average is $209.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.41. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $164.07 and a 52 week high of $236.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. NVIDIA's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $80.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's payout ratio is 15.31%.

More NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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