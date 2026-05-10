NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,954 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 6,743 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 2.5% of Belpointe Asset Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Belpointe Asset Management LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $70,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 47.9% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Networth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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NVIDIA Stock Up 1.7%

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $215.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.25. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $115.21 and a one year high of $217.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.91.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The firm's revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA's payout ratio is currently 0.82%.

Key Stories Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $3,357,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 36,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,362,796.97. The trade was a 34.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 42,650 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total transaction of $7,459,058.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 881,387 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $154,145,772.43. This represents a 4.62% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 906,336 shares of company stock valued at $162,802,518 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.17% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $260.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $275.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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