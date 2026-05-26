NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 636,666 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 6,758 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 1.3% of Benjamin Edwards Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Benjamin Edwards Inc.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $118,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joule Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% in the third quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total value of $555,439.60. Following the sale, the director owned 14,788 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,734,301.20. The trade was a 16.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total value of $3,497,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 83,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,526,363.40. The trade was a 19.41% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 906,336 shares of company stock worth $162,802,518 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.17% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA’s latest results continued to reinforce the AI growth narrative, with articles highlighting record revenue, strong EPS growth, and management’s confidence in sustained data-center demand through 2030.

NVIDIA’s latest results continued to reinforce the AI growth narrative, with articles highlighting record revenue, strong EPS growth, and management’s confidence in sustained data-center demand through 2030. Positive Sentiment: Several reports pointed to upside catalysts for NVDA , including bullish price-target commentary, claims that the market is underestimating AI infrastructure spending, and views that the stock still has room to run despite its huge rally.

Several reports pointed to upside catalysts for , including bullish price-target commentary, claims that the market is underestimating AI infrastructure spending, and views that the stock still has room to run despite its huge rally. Positive Sentiment: Investor-friendly capital returns are also supporting sentiment, as NVIDIA boosted its dividend and approved an additional $80 billion in buybacks, signaling confidence in future cash generation.

Investor-friendly capital returns are also supporting sentiment, as NVIDIA boosted its dividend and approved an additional $80 billion in buybacks, signaling confidence in future cash generation. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple pieces focused on technical trading rather than business fundamentals, noting that NVIDIA is pulling back toward key support and that traders are watching whether the 20-day moving average holds. Nvidia (NVDA) Price Forecast: Pullback Tests Trend Structure

Multiple pieces focused on technical trading rather than business fundamentals, noting that NVIDIA is pulling back toward key support and that traders are watching whether the 20-day moving average holds. Neutral Sentiment: Broader market commentary remains split, with some articles questioning AI’s hidden costs or warning about a narrow leadership trade, which may be encouraging investors to lock in gains after the stock’s strong multi-month advance.

Broader market commentary remains split, with some articles questioning AI’s hidden costs or warning about a narrow leadership trade, which may be encouraging investors to lock in gains after the stock’s strong multi-month advance. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory and competitive headlines added some caution, including reports that Jensen Huang urged Super Micro to tighten compliance amid Taiwan scrutiny and that Huawei is advancing its chip efforts, which could intensify long-term competition in semiconductors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Robert W. Baird set a $500.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. Fundamental Research set a $218.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Itau BBA Securities reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $255.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $303.27.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $215.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.25. The company's 50-day moving average is $196.74 and its 200 day moving average is $189.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.44. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $129.16 and a fifty-two week high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $81.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.61%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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