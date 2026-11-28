B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,775 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 15,065 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 1.3% of B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,392 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 7,362 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.2% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 150,167 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $34,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 137,159 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $31,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,654 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $13,624,000 after purchasing an additional 9,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motive Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 27,163 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $6,203,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Dbs Bank initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a "moderate buy" rating on the stock. Aletheia Capital downgraded NVIDIA from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Freedom Broker decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $305.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $230.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $258.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $150.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $202.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.35. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $124.50 and a 1 year high of $243.37.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.53% and a return on equity of 95.54%. The company had revenue of $115.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. NVIDIA's quarterly revenue was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 9.60 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is presently 10.74%.

NVIDIA declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, September 28th that permits the company to buy back $150 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Share repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Key NVIDIA News

Here's some of the latest news about NVDA:

Positive Sentiment: Underlying demand remains strong: NVIDIA’s fiscal third-quarter Data Center revenue was reported at $107.6 billion, up 110% year over year, while its AI Cloud, Industrial and Enterprise category grew 195%. Strong growth may help support the shares if regulatory issues do not materially constrain sales. Article: NVIDIA's AI Cloud Revenues Nearly Triple

Underlying demand remains strong: NVIDIA’s fiscal third-quarter Data Center revenue was reported at $107.6 billion, up 110% year over year, while its AI Cloud, Industrial and Enterprise category grew 195%. Strong growth may help support the shares if regulatory issues do not materially constrain sales. Negative Sentiment: Reports that advanced Blackwell hardware was found at a Shanghai data center renewed concern that restricted chips may be reaching China. The reports have not established how the equipment got there, but they raise the prospect of tougher enforcement, congressional scrutiny and reputational risk. Article: Why Nvidia pared opening gains to decline again on Friday?

Reports that advanced Blackwell hardware was found at a Shanghai data center renewed concern that restricted chips may be reaching China. The reports have not established how the equipment got there, but they raise the prospect of tougher enforcement, congressional scrutiny and reputational risk. Negative Sentiment: Governance concerns remain a separate overhang: S&P placed NVIDIA’s AA credit rating on negative watch, citing management and board oversight risks. Huang is also due to testify before Congress, and securities class-action notices add legal uncertainty, although such notices do not establish wrongdoing. Article: S&P warns Nvidia credit rating could be cut over management and governance risk

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Timothy S. Teter sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.43, for a total value of $4,542,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,657,660 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $402,449,453.80. The trade was a 1.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 622,239 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.62, for a total transaction of $144,122,997.18. Following the sale, the director owned 2,336,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $541,187,310.22. This represents a 21.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,796,118 shares of company stock worth $403,993,253 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation is a technology company that designs graphics processing units (GPUs), computing platforms and related software. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company is led by co-founder Jensen Huang, its president and chief executive officer. NVIDIA's products serve several markets. Its GeForce GPUs and software support PC gaming, while its data center platforms provide computing infrastructure for artificial intelligence, scientific research and other demanding workloads.

Further Reading

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