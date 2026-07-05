NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by Decision Investments Inc.

Decision Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,495 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 12,364 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 21.3% of Decision Investments Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Decision Investments Inc.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $18,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 991,480,489 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $184,911,111,000 after buying an additional 11,451,386 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,803,093 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $109,446,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383,441 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $62,244,133,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 187,181,484 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $34,909,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 181,203,035 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,808,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,560 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA opened at $194.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.21. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $157.34 and a fifty-two week high of $236.54. The company's 50-day moving average price is $210.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.NVIDIA's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.31%.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. President Capital boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating and set a $335.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. KeyCorp set a $310.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $303.84.

View Our Latest Report on NVIDIA

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total value of $3,343,815.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 116,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,053,803.55. This trade represents a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total value of $186,000,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,207,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,412,146.07. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015 in the last 90 days. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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