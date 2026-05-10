NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by Hamilton Capital Partners LLC

Hamilton Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,851 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 3,880 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 5.5% of Hamilton Capital Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Hamilton Capital Partners LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $16,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,208,862 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $154,556,803,000 after acquiring an additional 9,554,857 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 579,213,497 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $91,150,170,000 after acquiring an additional 8,521,936 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,386,863,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 181,203,035 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,808,862,000 after buying an additional 2,609,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 165,377,852 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $30,855,564,000 after buying an additional 22,896,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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NVIDIA Stock Up 1.7%

NVDA opened at $215.10 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $115.21 and a 1-year high of $217.80. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $187.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The business had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $65.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is 0.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Zacks Research raised NVIDIA from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $275.25.

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Trending Headlines about NVIDIA

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total transaction of $38,501,729.76. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,399,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,192,227.28. This trade represents a 2.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $3,357,490.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 36,007 shares in the company, valued at $6,362,796.97. The trade was a 34.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 906,336 shares of company stock worth $162,802,518 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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