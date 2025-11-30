NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 461,063 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 2,727 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $72,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $55,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 5,900.0% in the first quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 46.8% during the second quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $176.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $212.19. The business's fifty day moving average price is $186.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.33, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA's payout ratio is 0.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NVIDIA from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. President Capital lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $258.30.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,197,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,733,203 shares in the company, valued at $14,498,230,235.73. This trade represents a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 626 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total transaction of $112,316.92. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,792 shares in the company, valued at $3,192,240.64. This represents a 3.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,177,203 shares of company stock valued at $570,171,004. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

