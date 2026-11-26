Mainsail Financial Group LLC decreased its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,143 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 7,368 shares during the period. Mainsail Financial Group LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,009,783,437 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $202,047,568,000 after purchasing an additional 15,897,836 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in NVIDIA by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 195,366,864 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $39,090,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165,875 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 133,768,018 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $23,329,141,000 after purchasing an additional 12,575,177 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in NVIDIA by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,521,253 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $16,479,126,000 after acquiring an additional 555,221 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 91,954,159 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $18,399,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. HSBC set a $170.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. William Blair initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised NVIDIA from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $205.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $258.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Timothy Teter sold 30,460 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.80, for a total value of $6,786,488.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,687,660 shares in the company, valued at $598,810,648. This represents a 1.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 34,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.05, for a total transaction of $7,648,787.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 765,103 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $167,595,812.15. This trade represents a 4.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 1,796,118 shares of company stock valued at $403,993,253 over the last ninety days. 3.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $149.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.21. The firm's fifty day moving average is $203.65 and its 200-day moving average is $202.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.08. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $124.50 and a 52 week high of $243.37.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 95.54% and a net margin of 62.53%. The firm had revenue of $115.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 9.60 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. NVIDIA's payout ratio is currently 10.74%.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, September 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Share buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Latest NVIDIA News

Investors following NVDA have been watching these news items:

Negative Sentiment: S&P Global placed NVIDIA’s AA credit rating on CreditWatch Negative, citing management and governance risks, including board oversight and succession planning. A one-notch downgrade is possible within 90 days, adding pressure to investor sentiment. Article: S&P places NVIDIA rating on CreditWatch Negative

S&P Global placed NVIDIA’s AA credit rating on CreditWatch Negative, citing management and governance risks, including board oversight and succession planning. A one-notch downgrade is possible within 90 days, adding pressure to investor sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Investors are also weighing leadership and legal uncertainty: Huang has reportedly rejected calls for a succession plan, while congressional scrutiny and export-control inquiries tied to alleged chip diversions to China continue. These issues could prolong reputational and regulatory risk. Article: Jensen Huang’s message to Nvidia: We don’t need a Plan B

Investors are also weighing leadership and legal uncertainty: Huang has reportedly rejected calls for a succession plan, while congressional scrutiny and export-control inquiries tied to alleged chip diversions to China continue. These issues could prolong reputational and regulatory risk. Negative Sentiment: Hot inflation data, tariff proposals, and rising credit-market concerns around AI infrastructure spending have weighed on chip stocks broadly. Longer term, Amazon’s effort to make workloads easier to shift onto its own chips highlights growing competition, though it is not an immediate threat to NVIDIA’s lead. Article: Nvidia leads tech sell-off as AI concerns return

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation is a technology company that designs graphics processing units (GPUs), computing platforms and related software. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company is led by co-founder Jensen Huang, its president and chief executive officer. NVIDIA's products serve several markets. Its GeForce GPUs and software support PC gaming, while its data center platforms provide computing infrastructure for artificial intelligence, scientific research and other demanding workloads.

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