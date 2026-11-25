One Wealth Capital Management LLC reduced its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,395 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 26,371 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 2.3% of One Wealth Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. One Wealth Capital Management LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at about $24,981,000. Kendall Capital Management grew its stake in NVIDIA by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 26,506 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $6,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.1% in the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 64,856 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $14,812,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 109.6% in the third quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,624 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting NVIDIA

These are some of the NVDA stories that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: The business backdrop remains strong: NVIDIA recently reported quarterly revenue of $115.84 billion, up 103.2% year over year, and raised its fiscal 2028 revenue-growth outlook to about 75%. Article: Should You Buy Nvidia Stock Now That Jensen Huang Is Back in Charge?

The business backdrop remains strong: NVIDIA recently reported quarterly revenue of $115.84 billion, up 103.2% year over year, and raised its fiscal 2028 revenue-growth outlook to about 75%. Negative Sentiment: Investors are reassessing Monday’s rally as political criticism and questions about the abrupt CEO reversal keep uncertainty high. Huang is also expected to face congressional scrutiny, while investigations into alleged chip diversions to China continue. Article: Jensen Huang is back as CEO; so why is Nvidia stock falling again?

Investors are reassessing Monday’s rally as political criticism and questions about the abrupt CEO reversal keep uncertainty high. Huang is also expected to face congressional scrutiny, while investigations into alleged chip diversions to China continue. Negative Sentiment: Reports of a possible SEC inquiry and the U.S. blacklisting of Megaspeed, a firm linked to concerns about chip diversion, keep export-compliance and potential legal risks in focus. The reported SEC inquiry has not been confirmed by the company or the regulator. Article: Nvidia slips as investors assess risks surrounding Huang’s return as CEO

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 34,918 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.05, for a total value of $7,648,787.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 765,103 shares in the company, valued at $167,595,812.15. This trade represents a 4.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Mark Stevens sold 622,239 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.62, for a total value of $144,122,997.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,336,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at $541,187,310.22. The trade was a 21.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,796,118 shares of company stock worth $403,993,253. 3.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $155.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $204.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.96. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $124.50 and a 1 year high of $243.37.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $115.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.28 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 95.54% and a net margin of 62.53%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 9.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, September 28th that permits the company to buy back $150 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is 10.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Zacks Research downgraded NVIDIA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group set a $240.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. KGI Securities upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. New Street Research reissued a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut NVIDIA from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $258.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation develops graphics processing units (GPUs), accelerated computing platforms and related software. Founded in 1993, the company first became widely known for GPUs used in PC gaming and professional graphics. Its technology now also supports artificial intelligence, scientific computing and other data-intensive applications. NVIDIA's offerings include GeForce products for gaming, data-center GPUs and systems for AI workloads, and networking products that connect computing infrastructure.

Featured Stories

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