Orange Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,797 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 7,606 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 4.6% of Orange Investment Advisors Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Orange Investment Advisors Inc.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $36,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,009,783,437 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $202,047,568,000 after purchasing an additional 15,897,836 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 195,366,864 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $39,090,956,000 after buying an additional 4,165,875 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 133,768,018 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $23,329,141,000 after buying an additional 12,575,177 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 91,954,159 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $18,399,108,000 after buying an additional 2,045,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,521,253 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $16,479,126,000 after buying an additional 555,221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $230.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reissued a "sector weight" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Dbs Bank started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday. They issued a "moderate buy" rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $258.89.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 34,918 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.05, for a total transaction of $7,648,787.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 765,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,595,812.15. This trade represents a 4.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Timothy Teter sold 30,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.43, for a total transaction of $4,542,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,657,660 shares of the company's stock, valued at $402,449,453.80. This trade represents a 1.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,796,118 shares of company stock worth $403,993,253. 3.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $149.30 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $124.50 and a 12 month high of $243.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.21. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $203.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $115.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.28 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 95.54% and a net margin of 62.53%. NVIDIA's quarterly revenue was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 9.60 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is 10.74%.

NVIDIA declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, September 28th that allows the company to buy back $150 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Share repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Recent NVIDIA Headlines

These are some of the NVDA headlines that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Physical AI could add another growth driver: NVIDIA expects revenue from the area to more than quadruple in the current fiscal year, according to a report highlighting its partnerships and expansion opportunities. Physical AI growth article

Physical AI could add another growth driver: NVIDIA expects revenue from the area to more than quadruple in the current fiscal year, according to a report highlighting its partnerships and expansion opportunities. Negative Sentiment: NVIDIA has reportedly told partners to pause server shipments to Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Indonesia while they address new U.S. export-control requirements. The restrictions could delay or limit sales and add uncertainty about access to customers using regional data centers. Southeast Asia shipment report

NVIDIA has reportedly told partners to pause server shipments to Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Indonesia while they address new U.S. export-control requirements. The restrictions could delay or limit sales and add uncertainty about access to customers using regional data centers. Negative Sentiment: Investors are also questioning whether heavy AI infrastructure spending will generate durable returns and whether customers can finance planned buildouts. That broader skepticism has weighed on AI shares even as NVIDIA’s earnings and revenue growth remain strong. NVIDIA performance and valuation article

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation is a technology company that designs graphics processing units (GPUs), computing platforms and related software. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company is led by co-founder Jensen Huang, its president and chief executive officer. NVIDIA's products serve several markets. Its GeForce GPUs and software support PC gaming, while its data center platforms provide computing infrastructure for artificial intelligence, scientific research and other demanding workloads.

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