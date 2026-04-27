NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by Wallace Advisory Group LLC

Wallace Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,549 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 3,451 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.7% of Wallace Advisory Group LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Wallace Advisory Group LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Networth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $3,357,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 36,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,362,796.97. The trade was a 34.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total transaction of $555,439.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,788 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,734,301.20. This trade represents a 16.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 953,976 shares of company stock worth $171,173,819. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Tigress Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $360.00 price target (up from $350.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, New Street Research decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $307.00 to $275.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $275.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $208.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.52. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $104.08 and a 12-month high of $212.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA's payout ratio is 0.82%.

Key Stories Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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