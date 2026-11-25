Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 35.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,883 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after acquiring an additional 7,320 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 2.6% of Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.9% during the third quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,304 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. LightSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. LightSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,695 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $3,741,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Defender Capital LLC. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 7,534 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler set a $230.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Research cut NVIDIA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. CLSA set a $255.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $350.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $258.89.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $155.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.96. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $124.50 and a 1 year high of $243.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 95.54% and a net margin of 62.53%. The firm had revenue of $115.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 9.60 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. NVIDIA's payout ratio is currently 10.74%.

NVIDIA declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $150 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Key Headlines Impacting NVIDIA

Investors following NVDA have been watching these headlines:

Positive Sentiment: Huang’s return restores leadership continuity and eased a major concern for investors, helping spark Monday’s sharp rebound. Some analysts also see potential upside, with Wedbush maintaining an Outperform rating and $293 price target. Article: Nvidia’s Jensen Huang comeback could ease AI industry policy risks

Huang’s return restores leadership continuity and eased a major concern for investors, helping spark Monday’s sharp rebound. Some analysts also see potential upside, with Wedbush maintaining an Outperform rating and $293 price target. Positive Sentiment: The business backdrop remains strong: NVIDIA recently reported quarterly revenue of $115.84 billion, up 103.2% year over year, and raised its fiscal 2028 revenue-growth outlook to about 75%. Article: Should You Buy Nvidia Stock Now That Jensen Huang Is Back in Charge?

The business backdrop remains strong: NVIDIA recently reported quarterly revenue of $115.84 billion, up 103.2% year over year, and raised its fiscal 2028 revenue-growth outlook to about 75%. Negative Sentiment: Reports of a possible SEC inquiry and the U.S. blacklisting of Megaspeed, a firm linked to concerns about chip diversion, keep export-compliance and potential legal risks in focus. The reported SEC inquiry has not been confirmed by the company or the regulator. Article: Nvidia slips as investors assess risks surrounding Huang’s return as CEO

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Timothy Teter sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.43, for a total transaction of $4,542,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,657,660 shares of the company's stock, valued at $402,449,453.80. The trade was a 1.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Mark Stevens sold 622,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.62, for a total transaction of $144,122,997.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,336,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,187,310.22. The trade was a 21.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,796,118 shares of company stock worth $403,993,253. Company insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation develops graphics processing units (GPUs), accelerated computing platforms and related software. Founded in 1993, the company first became widely known for GPUs used in PC gaming and professional graphics. Its technology now also supports artificial intelligence, scientific computing and other data-intensive applications. NVIDIA's offerings include GeForce products for gaming, data-center GPUs and systems for AI workloads, and networking products that connect computing infrastructure.

See Also

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