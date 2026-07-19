NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stake Decreased by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 510,231 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 90,039 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 2.8% of Axxcess Wealth Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $88,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $202.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.21. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $164.07 and a fifty-two week high of $236.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. NVIDIA's revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's payout ratio is presently 15.31%.

NVIDIA declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $80.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Key Stories Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, June 1st. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $330.00 price objective (up from $310.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday. Daiwa Securities Group raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $287.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $304.26.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total transaction of $186,000,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,207,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,412,146.07. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total value of $3,343,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 116,135 shares in the company, valued at $25,053,803.55. This represents a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015 in the last 90 days. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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