NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stake Lessened by Midwest Trust Co

Midwest Trust Co reduced its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,788,694 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 2,466 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 4.2% of Midwest Trust Co's investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Midwest Trust Co's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $333,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bensler LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 279,261 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $52,082,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Ebert Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $20,339,000. LRI Investments LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 70,298 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $13,111,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. EWA LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. EWA LLC now owns 73,864 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $13,776,000 after purchasing an additional 10,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,054 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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NVIDIA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA unveiled its RTX Spark PC superchip and a broader push into AI PCs with partners like Microsoft, Dell, HP, and Lenovo, opening a new market beyond data centers and pressuring Intel, AMD, and Qualcomm. Nvidia's new chip to power fresh line of Windows laptops by Dell, HP

NVIDIA unveiled its RTX Spark PC superchip and a broader push into AI PCs with partners like Microsoft, Dell, HP, and Lenovo, opening a new market beyond data centers and pressuring Intel, AMD, and Qualcomm. Positive Sentiment: The company also launched Vera Rubin, Vera CPU, and the DSX AI-factory platform, signaling stronger long-term demand for its chips, networking, software, and infrastructure tools. NVIDIA Vera Rubin ramps into full production

The company also launched Vera Rubin, Vera CPU, and the DSX AI-factory platform, signaling stronger long-term demand for its chips, networking, software, and infrastructure tools. Positive Sentiment: CEO Jensen Huang’s comments boosted the AI ecosystem around NVIDIA, with Marvell, Arm, and several infrastructure partners rallying on his endorsements and product roadmap. Nvidia's Jensen Huang says Marvell could be the next trillion-dollar company

CEO Jensen Huang’s comments boosted the AI ecosystem around NVIDIA, with Marvell, Arm, and several infrastructure partners rallying on his endorsements and product roadmap. Positive Sentiment: Needham reaffirmed a Buy rating and raised its price target to $270, adding to a generally bullish analyst backdrop for NVDA. Benzinga report on Needham rating

Needham reaffirmed a Buy rating and raised its price target to $270, adding to a generally bullish analyst backdrop for NVDA. Neutral Sentiment: Some articles noted that NVDA has been consolidating near highs and that a near-term pullback is possible after the recent run, even though the longer-term thesis remains intact.

Some articles noted that NVDA has been consolidating near highs and that a near-term pullback is possible after the recent run, even though the longer-term thesis remains intact. Negative Sentiment: There were also reminders of risks, including U.S.-China export scrutiny, Chinese efforts to build alternatives, and reports of insider selling, which could temper enthusiasm around the stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Mizuho set a $300.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Citic Securities upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $242.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $305.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.7%

NVDA stock opened at $222.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $137.95 and a 12 month high of $236.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $200.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.85.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $81.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. NVIDIA's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's payout ratio is currently 0.61%.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $80.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $3,357,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 36,007 shares in the company, valued at $6,362,796.97. This trade represents a 34.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total transaction of $54,675,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,018,547 shares of the company's stock, valued at $550,130,190.75. This represents a 9.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 906,961 shares of company stock worth $162,936,268 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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