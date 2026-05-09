NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stake Lowered by US Asset Management LLC

US Asset Management LLC reduced its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,144 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 3,565 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 7.9% of US Asset Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. US Asset Management LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 47.9% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Networth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Itau BBA Securities restated a "market perform" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $275.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.7%

NVDA stock opened at $215.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $115.21 and a 12-month high of $217.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.90, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.25. The business's 50-day moving average is $187.59 and its 200 day moving average is $186.68.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The company had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $65.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. NVIDIA's revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA's payout ratio is currently 0.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $3,357,490.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 36,007 shares in the company, valued at $6,362,796.97. The trade was a 34.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 42,650 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total value of $7,459,058.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 881,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,145,772.43. This represents a 4.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 906,336 shares of company stock worth $162,802,518. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

More NVIDIA News

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NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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