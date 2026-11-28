Larry Mathis Financial Planning LLC cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,156 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 5,695 shares during the period. Larry Mathis Financial Planning LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Montgomery Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Langley Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Phillip James Consulting Co. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded NVIDIA from an "overweight" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Aletheia Capital lowered shares of NVIDIA from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. China Renaissance increased their price target on NVIDIA from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. UBS Group set a $240.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $258.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $150.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.21. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $124.50 and a twelve month high of $243.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $202.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.58.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.53% and a return on equity of 95.54%. The business had revenue of $115.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 9.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. NVIDIA's payout ratio is presently 10.74%.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, September 28th that permits the company to buy back $150 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA News Roundup

These are some of the NVDA news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Underlying demand remains strong: NVIDIA’s fiscal third-quarter Data Center revenue was reported at $107.6 billion, up 110% year over year, while its AI Cloud, Industrial and Enterprise category grew 195%. Strong growth may help support the shares if regulatory issues do not materially constrain sales. Article: NVIDIA's AI Cloud Revenues Nearly Triple

Underlying demand remains strong: NVIDIA’s fiscal third-quarter Data Center revenue was reported at $107.6 billion, up 110% year over year, while its AI Cloud, Industrial and Enterprise category grew 195%. Strong growth may help support the shares if regulatory issues do not materially constrain sales. Negative Sentiment: Reports that advanced Blackwell hardware was found at a Shanghai data center renewed concern that restricted chips may be reaching China. The reports have not established how the equipment got there, but they raise the prospect of tougher enforcement, congressional scrutiny and reputational risk. Article: Why Nvidia pared opening gains to decline again on Friday?

Reports that advanced Blackwell hardware was found at a Shanghai data center renewed concern that restricted chips may be reaching China. The reports have not established how the equipment got there, but they raise the prospect of tougher enforcement, congressional scrutiny and reputational risk. Negative Sentiment: Governance concerns remain a separate overhang: S&P placed NVIDIA’s AA credit rating on negative watch, citing management and board oversight risks. Huang is also due to testify before Congress, and securities class-action notices add legal uncertainty, although such notices do not establish wrongdoing. Article: S&P warns Nvidia credit rating could be cut over management and governance risk

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, EVP Timothy S. Teter sold 30,460 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.80, for a total value of $6,786,488.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,687,660 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $598,810,648. This trade represents a 1.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 622,239 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.62, for a total value of $144,122,997.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,336,531 shares in the company, valued at $541,187,310.22. This trade represents a 21.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,796,118 shares of company stock valued at $403,993,253. Corporate insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation is a technology company that designs graphics processing units (GPUs), computing platforms and related software. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company is led by co-founder Jensen Huang, its president and chief executive officer. NVIDIA's products serve several markets. Its GeForce GPUs and software support PC gaming, while its data center platforms provide computing infrastructure for artificial intelligence, scientific research and other demanding workloads.

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