NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stake Trimmed by Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd.

Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd. trimmed its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 58.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,584 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 111,599 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 4.9% of Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd.'s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $15,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $43,631,000 after acquiring an additional 35,815 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $315,100,000 after acquiring an additional 22,929 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 15.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $222.82 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $200.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.22. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $137.95 and a 1-year high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $81.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. NVIDIA's revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. NVIDIA's payout ratio is currently 0.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total transaction of $54,675,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,018,547 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $550,130,190.75. This represents a 9.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total transaction of $3,497,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 83,060 shares in the company, valued at $14,526,363.40. This trade represents a 19.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 906,961 shares of company stock worth $162,936,268 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up from $320.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $305.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

Trending Headlines about NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA unveiled its RTX Spark PC superchip and a broader push into AI PCs with partners like Microsoft, Dell, HP, and Lenovo, opening a new market beyond data centers and pressuring Intel, AMD, and Qualcomm. Nvidia's new chip to power fresh line of Windows laptops by Dell, HP

NVIDIA unveiled its RTX Spark PC superchip and a broader push into AI PCs with partners like Microsoft, Dell, HP, and Lenovo, opening a new market beyond data centers and pressuring Intel, AMD, and Qualcomm. Positive Sentiment: The company also launched Vera Rubin, Vera CPU, and the DSX AI-factory platform, signaling stronger long-term demand for its chips, networking, software, and infrastructure tools. NVIDIA Vera Rubin ramps into full production

The company also launched Vera Rubin, Vera CPU, and the DSX AI-factory platform, signaling stronger long-term demand for its chips, networking, software, and infrastructure tools. Positive Sentiment: CEO Jensen Huang’s comments boosted the AI ecosystem around NVIDIA, with Marvell, Arm, and several infrastructure partners rallying on his endorsements and product roadmap. Nvidia's Jensen Huang says Marvell could be the next trillion-dollar company

CEO Jensen Huang’s comments boosted the AI ecosystem around NVIDIA, with Marvell, Arm, and several infrastructure partners rallying on his endorsements and product roadmap. Positive Sentiment: Needham reaffirmed a Buy rating and raised its price target to $270, adding to a generally bullish analyst backdrop for NVDA. Benzinga report on Needham rating

Needham reaffirmed a Buy rating and raised its price target to $270, adding to a generally bullish analyst backdrop for NVDA. Neutral Sentiment: Some articles noted that NVDA has been consolidating near highs and that a near-term pullback is possible after the recent run, even though the longer-term thesis remains intact.

Some articles noted that NVDA has been consolidating near highs and that a near-term pullback is possible after the recent run, even though the longer-term thesis remains intact. Negative Sentiment: There were also reminders of risks, including U.S.-China export scrutiny, Chinese efforts to build alternatives, and reports of insider selling, which could temper enthusiasm around the stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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