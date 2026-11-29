Montgomery Investment Management Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 258.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,771 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after buying an additional 15,700 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.5% of Montgomery Investment Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% during the third quarter. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,564 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 137,191 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $31,332,000 after acquiring an additional 40,093 shares during the period. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 1,489 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 54,046 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $12,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aegis Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aegis Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,397 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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NVIDIA News Summary

These are some of the NVDA news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Underlying demand remains strong: NVIDIA’s fiscal third-quarter Data Center revenue was reported at $107.6 billion, up 110% year over year, while its AI Cloud, Industrial and Enterprise category grew 195%. Strong growth may help support the shares if regulatory issues do not materially constrain sales. Article: NVIDIA's AI Cloud Revenues Nearly Triple

Underlying demand remains strong: NVIDIA’s fiscal third-quarter Data Center revenue was reported at $107.6 billion, up 110% year over year, while its AI Cloud, Industrial and Enterprise category grew 195%. Strong growth may help support the shares if regulatory issues do not materially constrain sales. Negative Sentiment: Reports that advanced Blackwell hardware was found at a Shanghai data center renewed concern that restricted chips may be reaching China. The reports have not established how the equipment got there, but they raise the prospect of tougher enforcement, congressional scrutiny and reputational risk. Article: Why Nvidia pared opening gains to decline again on Friday?

Reports that advanced Blackwell hardware was found at a Shanghai data center renewed concern that restricted chips may be reaching China. The reports have not established how the equipment got there, but they raise the prospect of tougher enforcement, congressional scrutiny and reputational risk. Negative Sentiment: NVIDIA has reportedly told partners to pause server shipments to four Southeast Asian countries while they address tighter U.S. export rules. Any prolonged halt could delay sales, while new restrictions on remote access to computing capacity may constrain demand from regional data centers. Article: Nvidia Tells Partners to Pause Shipments to Southeast Asia

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $150.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.08. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $124.50 and a one year high of $243.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.53% and a return on equity of 95.54%. The firm had revenue of $115.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 9.60 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, September 28th that authorizes the company to buy back $150 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 34,918 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.05, for a total value of $7,648,787.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 765,103 shares in the company, valued at $167,595,812.15. The trade was a 4.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Mark Stevens sold 622,239 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.62, for a total value of $144,122,997.18. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,336,531 shares in the company, valued at $541,187,310.22. This represents a 21.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,796,118 shares of company stock valued at $403,993,253 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Melius Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. William Blair began coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Dbs Bank began coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a "moderate buy" rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore lowered NVIDIA from an "outperform" rating to a "positive" rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $258.89.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation is a technology company that designs graphics processing units (GPUs), computing platforms and related software. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company is led by co-founder Jensen Huang, its president and chief executive officer. NVIDIA's products serve several markets. Its GeForce GPUs and software support PC gaming, while its data center platforms provide computing infrastructure for artificial intelligence, scientific research and other demanding workloads.

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