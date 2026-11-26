Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,141 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after acquiring an additional 9,752 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 1.3% of Valley National Advisers Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Valley National Advisers Inc.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jupiter Topco LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at about $16,156,076,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 75,849,721 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $15,176,771,000 after acquiring an additional 19,522,304 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,009,783,437 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $202,047,568,000 after acquiring an additional 15,897,836 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in NVIDIA by 10.4% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 133,768,018 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $23,329,141,000 after acquiring an additional 12,575,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nykredit A S purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $2,315,956,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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NVIDIA Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of NVDA opened at $149.30 on Thursday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $124.50 and a 1-year high of $243.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $203.65 and a 200 day moving average of $202.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $115.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.28 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.53% and a return on equity of 95.54%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 9.60 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, September 28th that allows the company to buy back $150 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. NVIDIA's payout ratio is currently 10.74%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark Stevens sold 622,239 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.62, for a total value of $144,122,997.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,336,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,187,310.22. The trade was a 21.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 34,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.05, for a total value of $7,648,787.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 765,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,595,812.15. This trade represents a 4.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,796,118 shares of company stock valued at $403,993,253. Corporate insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

Key NVIDIA News

Investors following NVDA have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA’s latest quarter showed robust fundamentals: revenue reached $115.84 billion, up 103.2% year over year, and earnings beat analyst expectations. This performance supports the case that demand for its AI products remains strong. Article: Not a Bubble: 2 Numbers That Show Nvidia’s Demand Is Real

NVIDIA’s latest quarter showed robust fundamentals: revenue reached $115.84 billion, up 103.2% year over year, and earnings beat analyst expectations. This performance supports the case that demand for its AI products remains strong. Neutral Sentiment: Moody’s said Huang’s reinstatement reduces near-term leadership uncertainty and left its ratings unchanged. That offers some reassurance, but does not resolve concerns about governance or dependence on one executive. Article: Moody’s says Huang reinstatement eases uncertainty; ratings unchanged

Moody’s said Huang’s reinstatement reduces near-term leadership uncertainty and left its ratings unchanged. That offers some reassurance, but does not resolve concerns about governance or dependence on one executive. Negative Sentiment: Hot inflation data, tariff proposals, and rising credit-market concerns around AI infrastructure spending have weighed on chip stocks broadly. Longer term, Amazon’s effort to make workloads easier to shift onto its own chips highlights growing competition, though it is not an immediate threat to NVIDIA’s lead. Article: Nvidia leads tech sell-off as AI concerns return

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Craig Hallum lowered NVIDIA from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. New Street Research reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of NVIDIA from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Phillip Securities increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $258.89.

View Our Latest Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation is a technology company that designs graphics processing units (GPUs), computing platforms and related software. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company is led by co-founder Jensen Huang, its president and chief executive officer. NVIDIA's products serve several markets. Its GeForce GPUs and software support PC gaming, while its data center platforms provide computing infrastructure for artificial intelligence, scientific research and other demanding workloads.

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