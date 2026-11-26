BG Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 1,897.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,779 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after buying an additional 231,572 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 8.3% of BG Investment Services LLC's portfolio, making the stock its largest position. BG Investment Services LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $55,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,009,783,437 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $202,047,568,000 after buying an additional 15,897,836 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 195,366,864 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $39,090,956,000 after buying an additional 4,165,875 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 10.4% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 133,768,018 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $23,329,141,000 after buying an additional 12,575,177 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in NVIDIA by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,521,253 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $16,479,126,000 after acquiring an additional 555,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 91,954,159 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $18,399,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045,101 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Phillip Securities lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $210.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Aletheia Capital downgraded NVIDIA from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Yorkville Ives initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered NVIDIA from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $258.89.

Read Our Latest Report on NVDA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 622,239 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.62, for a total value of $144,122,997.18. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,336,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $541,187,310.22. This trade represents a 21.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy S. Teter sold 30,460 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.80, for a total value of $6,786,488.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,687,660 shares of the company's stock, valued at $598,810,648. This represents a 1.12% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,796,118 shares of company stock valued at $403,993,253. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting NVIDIA

These are some of the NVDA headlines that stood out recently:

Neutral Sentiment: Moody’s said Huang’s reinstatement reduces near-term leadership uncertainty and left its ratings unchanged. That offers some reassurance, but does not resolve concerns about governance or dependence on one executive. Article: Moody’s says Huang reinstatement eases uncertainty; ratings unchanged

Moody’s said Huang’s reinstatement reduces near-term leadership uncertainty and left its ratings unchanged. That offers some reassurance, but does not resolve concerns about governance or dependence on one executive. Negative Sentiment: S&P Global placed NVIDIA’s AA credit rating on CreditWatch Negative, citing management and governance risks, including board oversight and succession planning. A one-notch downgrade is possible within 90 days, adding pressure to investor sentiment. Article: S&P places NVIDIA rating on CreditWatch Negative

S&P Global placed NVIDIA’s AA credit rating on CreditWatch Negative, citing management and governance risks, including board oversight and succession planning. A one-notch downgrade is possible within 90 days, adding pressure to investor sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Investors are also weighing leadership and legal uncertainty: Huang has reportedly rejected calls for a succession plan, while congressional scrutiny and export-control inquiries tied to alleged chip diversions to China continue. These issues could prolong reputational and regulatory risk. Article: Jensen Huang’s message to Nvidia: We don’t need a Plan B

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $149.30 on Thursday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $124.50 and a 1 year high of $243.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $203.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.78.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $115.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.28 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.53% and a return on equity of 95.54%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 9.60 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is currently 10.74%.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $150 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation is a technology company that designs graphics processing units (GPUs), computing platforms and related software. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company is led by co-founder Jensen Huang, its president and chief executive officer. NVIDIA's products serve several markets. Its GeForce GPUs and software support PC gaming, while its data center platforms provide computing infrastructure for artificial intelligence, scientific research and other demanding workloads.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NVIDIA, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NVIDIA wasn't on the list.

While NVIDIA currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Infrastructure's Backbone: 10 Stocks Powering the AI Buildout The AI boom extends far beyond the biggest tech names. Discover 10 companies supplying the memory, storage, networking, semiconductor manufacturing, and power infrastructure that make AI possible. Learn where the next wave of AI investment opportunities may emerge—and the key risks investors should watch as the global AI buildout accelerates. Get This Free Report