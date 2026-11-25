Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 128.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,257 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after acquiring an additional 26,552 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.7% of Madrona Financial Services LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Madrona Financial Services LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,009,783,437 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $202,047,568,000 after buying an additional 15,897,836 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 195,366,864 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $39,090,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165,875 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 133,768,018 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $23,329,141,000 after acquiring an additional 12,575,177 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,521,253 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $16,479,126,000 after acquiring an additional 555,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 91,954,159 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $18,399,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045,101 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Trending Headlines about NVIDIA

These are some of the NVDA headlines that stood out recently:

Neutral Sentiment: The board says it will continue its independent investigation and has created a national-security and export-control committee, while seeking a chief compliance officer. These measures could improve oversight, but also underscore the issues still facing the company. Article: NVIDIA Brings Back Jensen Huang—But the Board’s Biggest Test Is Still Ahead

The board says it will continue its independent investigation and has created a national-security and export-control committee, while seeking a chief compliance officer. These measures could improve oversight, but also underscore the issues still facing the company. Negative Sentiment: Investors are reassessing Monday’s rally as political criticism and questions about the abrupt CEO reversal keep uncertainty high. Huang is also expected to face congressional scrutiny, while investigations into alleged chip diversions to China continue. Article: Jensen Huang is back as CEO; so why is Nvidia stock falling again?

Investors are reassessing Monday’s rally as political criticism and questions about the abrupt CEO reversal keep uncertainty high. Huang is also expected to face congressional scrutiny, while investigations into alleged chip diversions to China continue. Negative Sentiment: Reports of a possible SEC inquiry and the U.S. blacklisting of Megaspeed, a firm linked to concerns about chip diversion, keep export-compliance and potential legal risks in focus. The reported SEC inquiry has not been confirmed by the company or the regulator. Article: Nvidia slips as investors assess risks surrounding Huang’s return as CEO

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $155.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.21. The business's 50-day moving average is $204.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.96. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $124.50 and a 1 year high of $243.37.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 95.54% and a net margin of 62.53%. The business had revenue of $115.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 9.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is currently 10.74%.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $150 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Share repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Summit Insights lowered shares of NVIDIA from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. China Renaissance increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $230.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Yorkville Ives initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $258.89.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 622,239 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.62, for a total value of $144,122,997.18. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,336,531 shares in the company, valued at $541,187,310.22. This trade represents a 21.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy S. Teter sold 30,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.43, for a total value of $4,542,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,657,660 shares of the company's stock, valued at $402,449,453.80. This trade represents a 1.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,796,118 shares of company stock valued at $403,993,253. Insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation develops graphics processing units (GPUs), accelerated computing platforms and related software. Founded in 1993, the company first became widely known for GPUs used in PC gaming and professional graphics. Its technology now also supports artificial intelligence, scientific computing and other data-intensive applications. NVIDIA's offerings include GeForce products for gaming, data-center GPUs and systems for AI workloads, and networking products that connect computing infrastructure.

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