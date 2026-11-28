Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,392 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 7,362 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jupiter Topco LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,156,076,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in NVIDIA by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 75,849,721 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $15,176,771,000 after purchasing an additional 19,522,304 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,009,783,437 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $202,047,568,000 after purchasing an additional 15,897,836 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in NVIDIA by 10.4% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 133,768,018 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $23,329,141,000 after acquiring an additional 12,575,177 shares during the period. Finally, Nykredit A S purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,315,956,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Timothy Teter sold 30,460 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.80, for a total value of $6,786,488.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,687,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,810,648. The trade was a 1.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Mark Stevens sold 622,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.62, for a total transaction of $144,122,997.18. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,336,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $541,187,310.22. This trade represents a 21.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,796,118 shares of company stock valued at $403,993,253 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting NVIDIA

Here are a few of the latest stories about NVDA:

Positive Sentiment: Huang’s reinstatement as CEO eased immediate leadership uncertainty and helped spark a broader relief rally, though investors are still weighing the circumstances of his brief departure and return. Article: Will Jensen Huang's return be the spark the shaky AI market needs?

Huang’s reinstatement as CEO eased immediate leadership uncertainty and helped spark a broader relief rally, though investors are still weighing the circumstances of his brief departure and return. Positive Sentiment: Underlying demand remains strong: NVIDIA’s fiscal third-quarter Data Center revenue was reported at $107.6 billion, up 110% year over year, while its AI Cloud, Industrial and Enterprise category grew 195%. Strong growth may help support the shares if regulatory issues do not materially constrain sales. Article: NVIDIA's AI Cloud Revenues Nearly Triple

Underlying demand remains strong: NVIDIA’s fiscal third-quarter Data Center revenue was reported at $107.6 billion, up 110% year over year, while its AI Cloud, Industrial and Enterprise category grew 195%. Strong growth may help support the shares if regulatory issues do not materially constrain sales. Negative Sentiment: NVIDIA has reportedly told partners to pause server shipments to four Southeast Asian countries while they address tighter U.S. export rules. Any prolonged halt could delay sales, while new restrictions on remote access to computing capacity may constrain demand from regional data centers. Article: Nvidia Tells Partners to Pause Shipments to Southeast Asia

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $150.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $202.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.58. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $124.50 and a 12-month high of $243.37.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $115.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.28 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.53% and a return on equity of 95.54%. NVIDIA's revenue was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 9.60 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, September 28th that permits the company to repurchase $150 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research lowered NVIDIA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Yorkville Ives initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp restated a "sector weight" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Stonex Financial upgraded NVIDIA from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $258.89.

View Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation is a technology company that designs graphics processing units (GPUs), computing platforms and related software. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company is led by co-founder Jensen Huang, its president and chief executive officer. NVIDIA's products serve several markets. Its GeForce GPUs and software support PC gaming, while its data center platforms provide computing infrastructure for artificial intelligence, scientific research and other demanding workloads.

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