Deltec Asset Management LLC lowered its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,383 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 14,049 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 5.5% of Deltec Asset Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Deltec Asset Management LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $35,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,009,783,437 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $202,047,568,000 after buying an additional 15,897,836 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 195,366,864 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $39,090,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165,875 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 133,768,018 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $23,329,141,000 after buying an additional 12,575,177 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 91,954,159 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $18,399,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045,101 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,521,253 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $16,479,126,000 after purchasing an additional 555,221 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $150.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.08. The stock's fifty day moving average is $202.27 and its 200 day moving average is $202.58. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $124.50 and a fifty-two week high of $243.37.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $115.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.28 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 95.54% and a net margin of 62.53%. NVIDIA's revenue for the quarter was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 9.60 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. NVIDIA's payout ratio is currently 10.74%.

NVIDIA declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $150 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Share buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StoneX upgraded NVIDIA from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Daiwa Securities Group decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Truist Financial set a $174.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded NVIDIA from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a "sector weight" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $258.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA News Summary

Here's some of the latest news about NVDA:

Positive Sentiment: Huang’s reinstatement as CEO eased immediate leadership uncertainty and helped spark a broader relief rally, though investors are still weighing the circumstances of his brief departure and return. Article: Will Jensen Huang's return be the spark the shaky AI market needs?

Huang’s reinstatement as CEO eased immediate leadership uncertainty and helped spark a broader relief rally, though investors are still weighing the circumstances of his brief departure and return. Positive Sentiment: Underlying demand remains strong: NVIDIA’s fiscal third-quarter Data Center revenue was reported at $107.6 billion, up 110% year over year, while its AI Cloud, Industrial and Enterprise category grew 195%. Strong growth may help support the shares if regulatory issues do not materially constrain sales. Article: NVIDIA's AI Cloud Revenues Nearly Triple

Underlying demand remains strong: NVIDIA’s fiscal third-quarter Data Center revenue was reported at $107.6 billion, up 110% year over year, while its AI Cloud, Industrial and Enterprise category grew 195%. Strong growth may help support the shares if regulatory issues do not materially constrain sales. Negative Sentiment: Reports that advanced Blackwell hardware was found at a Shanghai data center renewed concern that restricted chips may be reaching China. The reports have not established how the equipment got there, but they raise the prospect of tougher enforcement, congressional scrutiny and reputational risk. Article: Why Nvidia pared opening gains to decline again on Friday?

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 622,239 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.62, for a total transaction of $144,122,997.18. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,336,531 shares in the company, valued at $541,187,310.22. This represents a 21.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 34,918 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.05, for a total value of $7,648,787.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 765,103 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $167,595,812.15. This represents a 4.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,796,118 shares of company stock worth $403,993,253. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation is a technology company that designs graphics processing units (GPUs), computing platforms and related software. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company is led by co-founder Jensen Huang, its president and chief executive officer. NVIDIA's products serve several markets. Its GeForce GPUs and software support PC gaming, while its data center platforms provide computing infrastructure for artificial intelligence, scientific research and other demanding workloads.

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