NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stock Holdings Lifted by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,740,047 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after acquiring an additional 68,844 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 2.6% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH's portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $477,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.4% during the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 2,248,250 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $393,296,000 after buying an additional 73,445 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 25,735,947 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $4,486,724,000 after buying an additional 417,764 shares in the last quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 7.5% in the first quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,017 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 2.2% during the first quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 41,393 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $7,219,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA boosted its position in NVIDIA by 0.4% during the first quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 1,977,378 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $326,435,000 after acquiring an additional 7,506 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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NVIDIA News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America restated a "buy" rating and set a $350.00 target price (up from $320.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Research lowered NVIDIA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Craig Hallum increased their price target on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, President Capital lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $303.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total value of $186,000,450.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,207,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,094,412,146.07. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,030,882. This represents a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 1,901,125 shares of company stock valued at $410,583,015 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $194.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.85. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $157.34 and a 1 year high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The firm had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.31%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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