NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stock Holdings Lifted by Wealthquest Corp

Wealthquest Corp raised its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,641 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 0.3% of Wealthquest Corp's holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Wealthquest Corp's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $43,631,000 after buying an additional 35,815 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $315,100,000 after buying an additional 22,929 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $7,842,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $6,805,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 15.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total transaction of $54,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,018,547 shares in the company, valued at $550,130,190.75. The trade was a 9.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 500,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.83, for a total value of $109,915,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,399,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,861,658.93. This represents a 7.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,922,461 shares of company stock valued at $387,385,083. Corporate insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Fundamental Research set a $218.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. China Renaissance started coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Friday. They set a "buy" rating and a $319.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $280.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $287.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $305.67.

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More NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $205.10 on Monday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $140.85 and a 12-month high of $236.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.22. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $203.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.58.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The firm had revenue of $81.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is presently 15.31%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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