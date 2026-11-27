Financial Management Professionals Inc. lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,013 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 7,053 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 0.6% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Financial Management Professionals Inc.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Montgomery Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Langley Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Phillip James Consulting Co. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $149.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.78. The company has a market cap of $3.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.21. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $124.50 and a 52-week high of $243.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $115.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.28 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.53% and a return on equity of 95.54%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 9.60 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, September 28th that permits the company to buy back $150 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is 10.74%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, EVP Timothy S. Teter sold 30,460 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.80, for a total value of $6,786,488.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,687,660 shares of the company's stock, valued at $598,810,648. This trade represents a 1.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 34,918 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.05, for a total value of $7,648,787.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 765,103 shares in the company, valued at $167,595,812.15. This trade represents a 4.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,796,118 shares of company stock worth $403,993,253. Corporate insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial set a $350.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC set a $170.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler set a $230.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. GF Securities downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $258.89.

View Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

More NVIDIA News

Here's some of the latest news about NVDA:

Positive Sentiment: Physical AI could add another growth driver: NVIDIA expects revenue from the area to more than quadruple in the current fiscal year, according to a report highlighting its partnerships and expansion opportunities. Physical AI growth article

Physical AI could add another growth driver: NVIDIA expects revenue from the area to more than quadruple in the current fiscal year, according to a report highlighting its partnerships and expansion opportunities. Negative Sentiment: S&P placed NVIDIA’s AA credit rating on negative watch, citing governance, board-independence and key-person concerns; a one-notch downgrade is possible within 90 days. The outlook adds a financial-market overhang alongside congressional scrutiny and securities litigation. S&P governance and credit-watch report

S&P placed NVIDIA’s AA credit rating on negative watch, citing governance, board-independence and key-person concerns; a one-notch downgrade is possible within 90 days. The outlook adds a financial-market overhang alongside congressional scrutiny and securities litigation. Negative Sentiment: Investors are also questioning whether heavy AI infrastructure spending will generate durable returns and whether customers can finance planned buildouts. That broader skepticism has weighed on AI shares even as NVIDIA’s earnings and revenue growth remain strong. NVIDIA performance and valuation article

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation is a technology company that designs graphics processing units (GPUs), computing platforms and related software. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company is led by co-founder Jensen Huang, its president and chief executive officer. NVIDIA's products serve several markets. Its GeForce GPUs and software support PC gaming, while its data center platforms provide computing infrastructure for artificial intelligence, scientific research and other demanding workloads.

Further Reading

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