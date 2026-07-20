NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stock Holdings Lowered by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors reduced its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 679,916 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 2,598 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 11.0% of Ibex Wealth Advisors' holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Ibex Wealth Advisors' holdings in NVIDIA were worth $118,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $62,244,133,000. J. Stern & Co. LLP increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 13,709.1% during the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 125,760,307 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $23,454,297,000 after purchasing an additional 124,849,603 shares during the period. Cardano Risk Management B.V. raised its position in NVIDIA by 896.4% during the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 78,123,960 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $14,570,119,000 after purchasing an additional 70,283,539 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in NVIDIA by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 165,377,852 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $30,855,564,000 after purchasing an additional 22,896,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 15,496.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,865,525 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $3,454,534,000 after buying an additional 21,725,326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total transaction of $186,000,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,207,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,094,412,146.07. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,030,882. The trade was a 4.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 1,901,125 shares of company stock valued at $410,583,015 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $202.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $164.07 and a twelve month high of $236.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.21. The stock's 50 day moving average is $209.63 and its 200 day moving average is $195.15.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up from $320.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $335.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. DZ Bank restated a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $304.26.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

Key NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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