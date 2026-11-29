Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 400,153 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 12,416 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 6.4% of Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $91,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% in the third quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,304 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. LightSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. LightSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,695 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $3,741,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Defender Capital LLC. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 7,534 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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NVIDIA Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $150.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $124.50 and a 52-week high of $243.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $202.27 and a 200 day moving average of $202.58.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.53% and a return on equity of 95.54%. The company had revenue of $115.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 9.60 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, September 28th that allows the company to buy back $150 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Share buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. NVIDIA's payout ratio is 10.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Timothy S. Teter sold 30,460 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.80, for a total value of $6,786,488.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,687,660 shares in the company, valued at $598,810,648. This trade represents a 1.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 34,918 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.05, for a total value of $7,648,787.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 765,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,595,812.15. This represents a 4.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,796,118 shares of company stock worth $403,993,253. Corporate insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Yorkville Ives began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Dbs Bank began coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a "moderate buy" rating on the stock. Melius Research raised NVIDIA from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. StoneX upgraded NVIDIA from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $258.89.

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Key NVIDIA News

These are some of the NVDA news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Underlying demand remains strong: NVIDIA’s fiscal third-quarter Data Center revenue was reported at $107.6 billion, up 110% year over year, while its AI Cloud, Industrial and Enterprise category grew 195%. Strong growth may help support the shares if regulatory issues do not materially constrain sales. Article: NVIDIA's AI Cloud Revenues Nearly Triple

Underlying demand remains strong: NVIDIA’s fiscal third-quarter Data Center revenue was reported at $107.6 billion, up 110% year over year, while its AI Cloud, Industrial and Enterprise category grew 195%. Strong growth may help support the shares if regulatory issues do not materially constrain sales. Negative Sentiment: Reports that advanced Blackwell hardware was found at a Shanghai data center renewed concern that restricted chips may be reaching China. The reports have not established how the equipment got there, but they raise the prospect of tougher enforcement, congressional scrutiny and reputational risk. Article: Why Nvidia pared opening gains to decline again on Friday?

Reports that advanced Blackwell hardware was found at a Shanghai data center renewed concern that restricted chips may be reaching China. The reports have not established how the equipment got there, but they raise the prospect of tougher enforcement, congressional scrutiny and reputational risk. Negative Sentiment: Governance concerns remain a separate overhang: S&P placed NVIDIA’s AA credit rating on negative watch, citing management and board oversight risks. Huang is also due to testify before Congress, and securities class-action notices add legal uncertainty, although such notices do not establish wrongdoing. Article: S&P warns Nvidia credit rating could be cut over management and governance risk

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation is a technology company that designs graphics processing units (GPUs), computing platforms and related software. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company is led by co-founder Jensen Huang, its president and chief executive officer. NVIDIA's products serve several markets. Its GeForce GPUs and software support PC gaming, while its data center platforms provide computing infrastructure for artificial intelligence, scientific research and other demanding workloads.

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