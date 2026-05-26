NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stock Holdings Reduced by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,468,684 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 405,598 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 6.6% of Strs Ohio's holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Strs Ohio's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,765,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joule Financial LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 2.2% in the third quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.4% in the third quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA’s latest results continued to reinforce the AI growth narrative, with articles highlighting record revenue, strong EPS growth, and management’s confidence in sustained data-center demand through 2030.

NVIDIA’s latest results continued to reinforce the AI growth narrative, with articles highlighting record revenue, strong EPS growth, and management’s confidence in sustained data-center demand through 2030. Positive Sentiment: Several reports pointed to upside catalysts for NVDA , including bullish price-target commentary, claims that the market is underestimating AI infrastructure spending, and views that the stock still has room to run despite its huge rally.

Several reports pointed to upside catalysts for , including bullish price-target commentary, claims that the market is underestimating AI infrastructure spending, and views that the stock still has room to run despite its huge rally. Positive Sentiment: Investor-friendly capital returns are also supporting sentiment, as NVIDIA boosted its dividend and approved an additional $80 billion in buybacks, signaling confidence in future cash generation.

Investor-friendly capital returns are also supporting sentiment, as NVIDIA boosted its dividend and approved an additional $80 billion in buybacks, signaling confidence in future cash generation. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple pieces focused on technical trading rather than business fundamentals, noting that NVIDIA is pulling back toward key support and that traders are watching whether the 20-day moving average holds. Nvidia (NVDA) Price Forecast: Pullback Tests Trend Structure

Multiple pieces focused on technical trading rather than business fundamentals, noting that NVIDIA is pulling back toward key support and that traders are watching whether the 20-day moving average holds. Neutral Sentiment: Broader market commentary remains split, with some articles questioning AI’s hidden costs or warning about a narrow leadership trade, which may be encouraging investors to lock in gains after the stock’s strong multi-month advance.

Broader market commentary remains split, with some articles questioning AI’s hidden costs or warning about a narrow leadership trade, which may be encouraging investors to lock in gains after the stock’s strong multi-month advance. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory and competitive headlines added some caution, including reports that Jensen Huang urged Super Micro to tighten compliance amid Taiwan scrutiny and that Huawei is advancing its chip efforts, which could intensify long-term competition in semiconductors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $315.00 price target (up from $265.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $287.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Citic Securities increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $242.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $303.27.

View Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $215.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.25. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $129.16 and a twelve month high of $236.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The business had revenue of $81.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.61%.

NVIDIA declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total transaction of $555,439.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,788 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,301.20. This represents a 16.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total value of $38,501,729.76. Following the sale, the director owned 7,399,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,285,192,227.28. This trade represents a 2.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 906,336 shares of company stock valued at $162,802,518. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company's stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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