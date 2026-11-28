Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,911,475 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after buying an additional 9,554 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 4.2% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA's portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $436,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Marest Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.1% in the third quarter. Marest Capital LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 7,641 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 41.7% during the third quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.8% during the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 9,676 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Freedom Broker cut their price target on NVIDIA from $305.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. New Street Research reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Argus reissued a "buy" rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $258.89.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 34,918 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.05, for a total transaction of $7,648,787.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 765,103 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $167,595,812.15. The trade was a 4.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Timothy Teter sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.43, for a total transaction of $4,542,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,657,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,449,453.80. The trade was a 1.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,796,118 shares of company stock worth $403,993,253. 3.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Top NVIDIA Stories

Here are a few of the latest stories about NVDA:

Positive Sentiment: Huang’s reinstatement as CEO eased immediate leadership uncertainty and helped spark a broader relief rally, though investors are still weighing the circumstances of his brief departure and return. Article: Will Jensen Huang's return be the spark the shaky AI market needs?

Huang’s reinstatement as CEO eased immediate leadership uncertainty and helped spark a broader relief rally, though investors are still weighing the circumstances of his brief departure and return. Positive Sentiment: Underlying demand remains strong: NVIDIA’s fiscal third-quarter Data Center revenue was reported at $107.6 billion, up 110% year over year, while its AI Cloud, Industrial and Enterprise category grew 195%. Strong growth may help support the shares if regulatory issues do not materially constrain sales. Article: NVIDIA's AI Cloud Revenues Nearly Triple

Underlying demand remains strong: NVIDIA’s fiscal third-quarter Data Center revenue was reported at $107.6 billion, up 110% year over year, while its AI Cloud, Industrial and Enterprise category grew 195%. Strong growth may help support the shares if regulatory issues do not materially constrain sales. Negative Sentiment: Reports that advanced Blackwell hardware was found at a Shanghai data center renewed concern that restricted chips may be reaching China. The reports have not established how the equipment got there, but they raise the prospect of tougher enforcement, congressional scrutiny and reputational risk. Article: Why Nvidia pared opening gains to decline again on Friday?

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $150.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $202.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.58. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $124.50 and a fifty-two week high of $243.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.08.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.53% and a return on equity of 95.54%. The firm had revenue of $115.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. NVIDIA's quarterly revenue was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 9.60 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is currently 10.74%.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, September 28th that authorizes the company to buy back $150 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Share buyback plans are often a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation is a technology company that designs graphics processing units (GPUs), computing platforms and related software. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company is led by co-founder Jensen Huang, its president and chief executive officer. NVIDIA's products serve several markets. Its GeForce GPUs and software support PC gaming, while its data center platforms provide computing infrastructure for artificial intelligence, scientific research and other demanding workloads.

Featured Articles

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