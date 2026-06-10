NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stock Position Boosted by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 770,937 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after acquiring an additional 82,814 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.9% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $143,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Boxwood Ventures Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Boxwood Ventures Inc. now owns 56,638 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $10,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,230,458 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $229,480,000 after purchasing an additional 776,670 shares in the last quarter. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $1,868,000. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 158,790 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $29,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA opened at $208.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $204.93 and a 200-day moving average of $190.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.22. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $140.85 and a 1-year high of $236.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.44.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $81.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The company's revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $80.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's payout ratio is presently 15.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,030,882. The trade was a 4.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total transaction of $3,497,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 83,060 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,526,363.40. This represents a 19.41% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,622,461 shares of company stock worth $332,629,083. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating and set a $275.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $500.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $315.00 price target (up from $265.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $305.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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