Hourglass Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,240 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 3,391 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 2.8% of Hourglass Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Hourglass Capital LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Motive Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% in the third quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 27,163 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $7,849,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,512,863 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $345,508,000 after buying an additional 38,819 shares during the period. Finally, Level Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. Level Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Timothy Teter sold 30,460 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.80, for a total value of $6,786,488.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,687,660 shares in the company, valued at $598,810,648. This trade represents a 1.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Mark Stevens sold 622,239 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.62, for a total value of $144,122,997.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,336,531 shares in the company, valued at $541,187,310.22. This trade represents a 21.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,796,118 shares of company stock worth $403,993,253. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $150.05 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $202.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $3.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.21. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $124.50 and a fifty-two week high of $243.37.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 95.54% and a net margin of 62.53%. The company had revenue of $115.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 9.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, September 28th that permits the company to buy back $150 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Share buyback plans are typically a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is 10.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Weiss Ratings cut NVIDIA from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, August 31st. William Blair assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 20th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $258.89.

View Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

Key Headlines Impacting NVIDIA

These are some of the NVDA headlines that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Huang’s reinstatement as CEO eased immediate leadership uncertainty and helped spark a broader relief rally, though investors are still weighing the circumstances of his brief departure and return. Article: Will Jensen Huang's return be the spark the shaky AI market needs?

Huang’s reinstatement as CEO eased immediate leadership uncertainty and helped spark a broader relief rally, though investors are still weighing the circumstances of his brief departure and return. Negative Sentiment: Reports that advanced Blackwell hardware was found at a Shanghai data center renewed concern that restricted chips may be reaching China. The reports have not established how the equipment got there, but they raise the prospect of tougher enforcement, congressional scrutiny and reputational risk. Article: Why Nvidia pared opening gains to decline again on Friday?

Reports that advanced Blackwell hardware was found at a Shanghai data center renewed concern that restricted chips may be reaching China. The reports have not established how the equipment got there, but they raise the prospect of tougher enforcement, congressional scrutiny and reputational risk. Negative Sentiment: Governance concerns remain a separate overhang: S&P placed NVIDIA’s AA credit rating on negative watch, citing management and board oversight risks. Huang is also due to testify before Congress, and securities class-action notices add legal uncertainty, although such notices do not establish wrongdoing. Article: S&P warns Nvidia credit rating could be cut over management and governance risk

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation is a technology company that designs graphics processing units (GPUs), computing platforms and related software. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company is led by co-founder Jensen Huang, its president and chief executive officer. NVIDIA's products serve several markets. Its GeForce GPUs and software support PC gaming, while its data center platforms provide computing infrastructure for artificial intelligence, scientific research and other demanding workloads.

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