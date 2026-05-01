NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stock Position Lessened by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,792 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 4,480 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 5.5% of Patten Group Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Patten Group Inc.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $29,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,208,862 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $154,556,803,000 after purchasing an additional 9,554,857 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 579,213,497 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $91,150,170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521,936 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $51,386,863,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 181,203,035 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,808,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 16.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 165,377,852 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $30,855,564,000 after buying an additional 22,896,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total transaction of $38,501,729.76. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,399,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,285,192,227.28. This trade represents a 2.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total transaction of $54,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,018,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,130,190.75. This trade represents a 9.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 953,976 shares of company stock worth $171,173,819. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Down 4.6%

NVIDIA stock opened at $199.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.15. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $110.82 and a 52 week high of $216.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. NVIDIA's revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is currently 0.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $275.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $283.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Fundamental Research set a $218.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Mizuho set a $275.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $275.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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