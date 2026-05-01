NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stock Position Lessened by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,792 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 4,480 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 5.5% of Patten Group Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Patten Group Inc.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $29,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,208,862 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $154,556,803,000 after purchasing an additional 9,554,857 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 579,213,497 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $91,150,170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521,936 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $51,386,863,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 181,203,035 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,808,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 16.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 165,377,852 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $30,855,564,000 after buying an additional 22,896,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.
More NVIDIA News
Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Hyperscaler AI capex remains large and rising, supporting long-term demand for GPUs and data-center kit — a tailwind for NVIDIA’s revenue outlook. AI Data Center Spending Rushes Toward $800 Billion
- Positive Sentiment: Pricing power in constrained markets: advanced B300 server prices in China have jumped toward ~$1M amid supply tightness, indicating strong demand and potential margin lift for NVIDIA’s top-end products. Exclusive: Prices of Nvidia's B300 server at $1 million in China on US curbs, sources say
- Positive Sentiment: Strategic investments and product momentum — NVDA’s venture arm backed legal‑tech startup Legora and the company pushed new models (Nemotron) and server/platform updates that expand addressable markets. Nvidia just invested in the AI legal startup that's splashing Jude Law ads everywhere
- Neutral Sentiment: NVIDIA set a May 20 conference call to discuss Q1 FY2027 results (webcast + CFO commentary), which creates a near-term reporting date for updated guidance and could move the stock on surprises. NVIDIA Sets Conference Call for First-Quarter Financial Results
- Neutral Sentiment: Product launches (Nemotron 3 Nano Omni) and ecosystem partnerships keep the longer-term narrative intact, though these are more medium-term catalysts than immediate stock drivers. As Nvidia launches Nemotron 3 Nano Omni model, should you buy, sell, or hold NVDA stock?
- Negative Sentiment: Short-term rotation and profit‑taking after a huge run: investors rotated into other chip names and rebalanced after a multi-week rally, pressuring NVDA despite strong cloud spending signals. NVIDIA Falls 4% on Rotation Concerns: How Strong Profitability Could Save the Bull Case
- Negative Sentiment: Competitive risk from hyperscalers: Google and Amazon are developing/custom selling AI chips, creating a potential long‑term threat to NVIDIA’s dominance and prompting investor caution. Nvidia's $4.9 trillion chip empire has a new problem: its biggest customers
- Negative Sentiment: Minor analyst/estimate tweaks and heavy insider selling headlines (persistent exec share sales reported) add to near‑term caution, even though fundamentals remain strong. (Estimates were nudged slightly; insiders have been net sellers.)
Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA
In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total transaction of $38,501,729.76. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,399,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,285,192,227.28. This trade represents a 2.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total transaction of $54,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,018,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,130,190.75. This trade represents a 9.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 953,976 shares of company stock worth $171,173,819. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NVIDIA Trading Down 4.6%
NVIDIA stock opened at $199.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.15. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $110.82 and a 52 week high of $216.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. NVIDIA's revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NVIDIA Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is currently 0.82%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $275.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $283.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Fundamental Research set a $218.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Mizuho set a $275.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $275.25.
Read Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA
About NVIDIA
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NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.
The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.
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