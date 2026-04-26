NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stock Position Lifted by Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,128,349 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after buying an additional 17,278 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 2.8% of Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $210,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PMG Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,150,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 970,860 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $181,143,000 after purchasing an additional 20,559 shares during the last quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $37,316,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,787 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $20,111,000 after purchasing an additional 14,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 85,216 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $15,893,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $208.28 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $104.08 and a twelve month high of $212.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The business's revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is 0.82%.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total transaction of $38,501,729.76. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,399,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,192,227.28. This represents a 2.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total value of $555,439.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,301.20. The trade was a 16.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 953,976 shares of company stock worth $171,173,819 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. New Street Research cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $307.00 to $275.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $275.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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