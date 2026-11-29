Maxi Investments CY Ltd boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,790 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 3.8% of Maxi Investments CY Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Maxi Investments CY Ltd's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $20,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. AGH Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% in the third quarter. AGH Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,174 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $7,805,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. CSP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. CSP Financial Group LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. apricus wealth LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. VUB Generali dochodkova spravcovska spolocnost a.s. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. VUB Generali dochodkova spravcovska spolocnost a.s. now owns 55,892 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $12,765,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 75,121 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $17,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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NVIDIA News Roundup

Investors following NVDA have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: Huang’s reinstatement as CEO eased immediate leadership uncertainty and helped spark a broader relief rally, though investors are still weighing the circumstances of his brief departure and return. Article: Will Jensen Huang's return be the spark the shaky AI market needs?

Huang’s reinstatement as CEO eased immediate leadership uncertainty and helped spark a broader relief rally, though investors are still weighing the circumstances of his brief departure and return. Negative Sentiment: Reports that advanced Blackwell hardware was found at a Shanghai data center renewed concern that restricted chips may be reaching China. The reports have not established how the equipment got there, but they raise the prospect of tougher enforcement, congressional scrutiny and reputational risk. Article: Why Nvidia pared opening gains to decline again on Friday?

Reports that advanced Blackwell hardware was found at a Shanghai data center renewed concern that restricted chips may be reaching China. The reports have not established how the equipment got there, but they raise the prospect of tougher enforcement, congressional scrutiny and reputational risk. Negative Sentiment: Governance concerns remain a separate overhang: S&P placed NVIDIA’s AA credit rating on negative watch, citing management and board oversight risks. Huang is also due to testify before Congress, and securities class-action notices add legal uncertainty, although such notices do not establish wrongdoing. Article: S&P warns Nvidia credit rating could be cut over management and governance risk

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark Stevens sold 622,239 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.62, for a total transaction of $144,122,997.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,336,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,187,310.22. The trade was a 21.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 34,918 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.05, for a total transaction of $7,648,787.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 765,103 shares of the company's stock, valued at $167,595,812.15. The trade was a 4.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,796,118 shares of company stock valued at $403,993,253. Company insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Freedom Broker lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $305.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BNP Paribas Exane reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $250.00 target price (down from $300.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a $240.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $258.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $150.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $202.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.21. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $124.50 and a 12 month high of $243.37.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.53% and a return on equity of 95.54%. The business had revenue of $115.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. NVIDIA's revenue for the quarter was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 9.60 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, September 28th that permits the company to buy back $150 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Share buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. NVIDIA's payout ratio is currently 10.74%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation is a technology company that designs graphics processing units (GPUs), computing platforms and related software. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company is led by co-founder Jensen Huang, its president and chief executive officer. NVIDIA's products serve several markets. Its GeForce GPUs and software support PC gaming, while its data center platforms provide computing infrastructure for artificial intelligence, scientific research and other demanding workloads.

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