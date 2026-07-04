NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stock Position Raised by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,964 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after acquiring an additional 8,560 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 2.1% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC's holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $31,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 991,480,489 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $184,911,111,000 after buying an additional 11,451,386 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,803,093 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $109,446,217,000 after buying an additional 3,383,441 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,244,133,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 187,181,484 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $34,909,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 181,203,035 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,808,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609,560 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $194.83 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $210.22 and its 200 day moving average is $193.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.21. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $157.34 and a 1-year high of $236.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The business had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. NVIDIA's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $80.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total value of $186,000,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,207,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,094,412,146.07. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total transaction of $3,343,815.00. Following the sale, the director owned 116,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,053,803.55. The trade was a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock valued at $410,583,015. Insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Mizuho set a $300.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. HSBC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 price objective (up from $295.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Melius Research set a $400.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $303.84.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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