Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 531.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,362 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% during the third quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,304 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. LightSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. LightSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,695 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Defender Capital LLC. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 7,534 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, EVP Timothy Teter sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.43, for a total value of $4,542,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,657,660 shares of the company's stock, valued at $402,449,453.80. This represents a 1.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Mark Stevens sold 622,239 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.62, for a total transaction of $144,122,997.18. Following the sale, the director owned 2,336,531 shares in the company, valued at $541,187,310.22. This trade represents a 21.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,796,118 shares of company stock worth $403,993,253 over the last ninety days. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $149.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business's 50 day moving average is $203.65 and its 200-day moving average is $202.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.21. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $124.50 and a twelve month high of $243.37.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 95.54% and a net margin of 62.53%. The business had revenue of $115.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 9.60 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, September 28th that permits the company to buy back $150 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Share repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. NVIDIA's payout ratio is currently 10.74%.

Top NVIDIA Stories

These are some of the NVDA stories that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA’s latest quarter showed robust fundamentals: revenue reached $115.84 billion, up 103.2% year over year, and earnings beat analyst expectations. This performance supports the case that demand for its AI products remains strong. Article: Not a Bubble: 2 Numbers That Show Nvidia’s Demand Is Real

NVIDIA’s latest quarter showed robust fundamentals: revenue reached $115.84 billion, up 103.2% year over year, and earnings beat analyst expectations. This performance supports the case that demand for its AI products remains strong. Negative Sentiment: S&P Global placed NVIDIA’s AA credit rating on CreditWatch Negative, citing management and governance risks, including board oversight and succession planning. A one-notch downgrade is possible within 90 days, adding pressure to investor sentiment. Article: S&P places NVIDIA rating on CreditWatch Negative

S&P Global placed NVIDIA’s AA credit rating on CreditWatch Negative, citing management and governance risks, including board oversight and succession planning. A one-notch downgrade is possible within 90 days, adding pressure to investor sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Investors are also weighing leadership and legal uncertainty: Huang has reportedly rejected calls for a succession plan, while congressional scrutiny and export-control inquiries tied to alleged chip diversions to China continue. These issues could prolong reputational and regulatory risk. Article: Jensen Huang’s message to Nvidia: We don’t need a Plan B

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Morgan Stanley raised NVIDIA from an "overweight" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Oppenheimer raised NVIDIA from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. StoneX upgraded NVIDIA from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. William Blair began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 20th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a $240.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $258.89.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation is a technology company that designs graphics processing units (GPUs), computing platforms and related software. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company is led by co-founder Jensen Huang, its president and chief executive officer. NVIDIA's products serve several markets. Its GeForce GPUs and software support PC gaming, while its data center platforms provide computing infrastructure for artificial intelligence, scientific research and other demanding workloads.

Featured Articles

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