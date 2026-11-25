Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,572 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 8,975 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 11.9% of Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $18,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc now owns 36,985 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $8,447,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Gibbs Wealth Management lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 22.1% in the third quarter. Gibbs Wealth Management now owns 137,914 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $31,497,000 after acquiring an additional 24,938 shares during the last quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 35.6% in the third quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,883 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $6,368,000 after acquiring an additional 7,320 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 40.1% in the third quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Altura Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the third quarter. Altura Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 113,026 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $25,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. China Renaissance lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Weiss Ratings lowered NVIDIA from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC set a $170.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Research downgraded NVIDIA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Melius Research raised NVIDIA from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $258.89.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $155.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $204.94 and a 200 day moving average of $202.96. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $124.50 and a 12 month high of $243.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $115.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.28 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.53% and a return on equity of 95.54%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 9.60 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.74%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, September 28th that authorizes the company to buy back $150 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Share buyback programs are often a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 34,918 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.05, for a total value of $7,648,787.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 765,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,595,812.15. The trade was a 4.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Timothy Teter sold 30,460 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.80, for a total transaction of $6,786,488.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,687,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,810,648. The trade was a 1.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,796,118 shares of company stock worth $403,993,253. Corporate insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting NVIDIA

Investors following NVDA have been watching these stories:

Positive Sentiment: Huang’s return restores leadership continuity and eased a major concern for investors, helping spark Monday’s sharp rebound. Some analysts also see potential upside, with Wedbush maintaining an Outperform rating and $293 price target. Article: Nvidia’s Jensen Huang comeback could ease AI industry policy risks

Huang’s return restores leadership continuity and eased a major concern for investors, helping spark Monday’s sharp rebound. Some analysts also see potential upside, with Wedbush maintaining an Outperform rating and $293 price target. Positive Sentiment: The business backdrop remains strong: NVIDIA recently reported quarterly revenue of $115.84 billion, up 103.2% year over year, and raised its fiscal 2028 revenue-growth outlook to about 75%. Article: Should You Buy Nvidia Stock Now That Jensen Huang Is Back in Charge?

The business backdrop remains strong: NVIDIA recently reported quarterly revenue of $115.84 billion, up 103.2% year over year, and raised its fiscal 2028 revenue-growth outlook to about 75%. Neutral Sentiment: The board says it will continue its independent investigation and has created a national-security and export-control committee, while seeking a chief compliance officer. These measures could improve oversight, but also underscore the issues still facing the company. Article: NVIDIA Brings Back Jensen Huang—But the Board’s Biggest Test Is Still Ahead

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation develops graphics processing units (GPUs), accelerated computing platforms and related software. Founded in 1993, the company first became widely known for GPUs used in PC gaming and professional graphics. Its technology now also supports artificial intelligence, scientific computing and other data-intensive applications. NVIDIA's offerings include GeForce products for gaming, data-center GPUs and systems for AI workloads, and networking products that connect computing infrastructure.

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