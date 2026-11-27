Helium Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 36.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,125 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 4,729 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 1.6% of Helium Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Helium Advisors LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Jupiter Topco LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $16,156,076,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in NVIDIA by 34.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 75,849,721 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $15,176,771,000 after acquiring an additional 19,522,304 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,009,783,437 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $202,047,568,000 after acquiring an additional 15,897,836 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 10.4% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 133,768,018 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $23,329,141,000 after acquiring an additional 12,575,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nykredit A S purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $2,315,956,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $240.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a "sector weight" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. GF Securities downgraded NVIDIA from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Freedom Broker reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $305.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded NVIDIA from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $258.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 34,918 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.05, for a total transaction of $7,648,787.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 765,103 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $167,595,812.15. The trade was a 4.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Timothy S. Teter sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.43, for a total transaction of $4,542,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,657,660 shares in the company, valued at $402,449,453.80. This trade represents a 1.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,796,118 shares of company stock valued at $403,993,253. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about NVIDIA

Here are a few of the latest headlines about NVDA:

Positive Sentiment: Underlying demand remains strong: NVIDIA’s data-center revenue reportedly rose 110% year over year to a record $107.6 billion, while Dell cited a record AI-server backlog and said more than half of new orders use NVIDIA’s latest platform. NVIDIA data-center sales article Dell AI backlog article

Underlying demand remains strong: NVIDIA’s data-center revenue reportedly rose 110% year over year to a record $107.6 billion, while Dell cited a record AI-server backlog and said more than half of new orders use NVIDIA’s latest platform. Positive Sentiment: Physical AI could add another growth driver: NVIDIA expects revenue from the area to more than quadruple in the current fiscal year, according to a report highlighting its partnerships and expansion opportunities. Physical AI growth article

Physical AI could add another growth driver: NVIDIA expects revenue from the area to more than quadruple in the current fiscal year, according to a report highlighting its partnerships and expansion opportunities. Negative Sentiment: Investors are also questioning whether heavy AI infrastructure spending will generate durable returns and whether customers can finance planned buildouts. That broader skepticism has weighed on AI shares even as NVIDIA’s earnings and revenue growth remain strong. NVIDIA performance and valuation article

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $149.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.08. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $124.50 and a fifty-two week high of $243.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $203.65 and a 200-day moving average of $202.78.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 95.54% and a net margin of 62.53%. The business had revenue of $115.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 9.60 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is currently 10.74%.

NVIDIA declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, September 28th that permits the company to repurchase $150 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation is a technology company that designs graphics processing units (GPUs), computing platforms and related software. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company is led by co-founder Jensen Huang, its president and chief executive officer. NVIDIA's products serve several markets. Its GeForce GPUs and software support PC gaming, while its data center platforms provide computing infrastructure for artificial intelligence, scientific research and other demanding workloads.

Further Reading

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