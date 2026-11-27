Samalin Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,488 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 10,653 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 0.9% of Samalin Investment Counsel LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Montgomery Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Langley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Phillip James Consulting Co. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Timothy S. Teter sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.43, for a total value of $4,542,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,657,660 shares in the company, valued at $402,449,453.80. This represents a 1.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 622,239 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.62, for a total transaction of $144,122,997.18. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,336,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,187,310.22. The trade was a 21.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,796,118 shares of company stock worth $403,993,253 over the last 90 days. 3.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Summit Insights cut NVIDIA from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BNP Paribas Exane restated an "outperform" rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Piper Sandler set a $230.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Daiwa Securities Group reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, StoneX upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $258.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $149.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $203.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.78. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $124.50 and a 1 year high of $243.37.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 95.54% and a net margin of 62.53%. The business had revenue of $115.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 9.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, September 28th that authorizes the company to buy back $150 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Share repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. NVIDIA's payout ratio is presently 10.74%.

Key NVIDIA News

Here's some of the latest news about NVDA:

Positive Sentiment: Underlying demand remains strong: NVIDIA’s data-center revenue reportedly rose 110% year over year to a record $107.6 billion, while Dell cited a record AI-server backlog and said more than half of new orders use NVIDIA’s latest platform. NVIDIA data-center sales article Dell AI backlog article

Underlying demand remains strong: NVIDIA’s data-center revenue reportedly rose 110% year over year to a record $107.6 billion, while Dell cited a record AI-server backlog and said more than half of new orders use NVIDIA’s latest platform. Neutral Sentiment: Jensen Huang’s reinstatement removes some immediate uncertainty over who is leading NVIDIA, but it has not ended scrutiny of the board’s oversight and succession planning. Moody’s said its rating and outlook remain unchanged after the return. Moody’s rating update

Jensen Huang’s reinstatement removes some immediate uncertainty over who is leading NVIDIA, but it has not ended scrutiny of the board’s oversight and succession planning. Moody’s said its rating and outlook remain unchanged after the return. Negative Sentiment: S&P placed NVIDIA’s AA credit rating on negative watch, citing governance, board-independence and key-person concerns; a one-notch downgrade is possible within 90 days. The outlook adds a financial-market overhang alongside congressional scrutiny and securities litigation. S&P governance and credit-watch report

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation is a technology company that designs graphics processing units (GPUs), computing platforms and related software. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company is led by co-founder Jensen Huang, its president and chief executive officer. NVIDIA's products serve several markets. Its GeForce GPUs and software support PC gaming, while its data center platforms provide computing infrastructure for artificial intelligence, scientific research and other demanding workloads.

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